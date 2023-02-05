Glendive Medical Center announced Amilyn Worlobah, MD, as the newest physician to join its growing team in Family Medicine and will begin taking patients in late February.

Born in New York and raised from childhood in Minnesota, Worlobah has always had an interest in the human body.

“Growing up, I was always curious about the human body, how it works, and what can be done when it does not function as it should," she said. "Getting an internship at the Mayo Clinic as a freshman in college, further solidified my interest and passion for the field. I truly see medicine as an art of healing; and being a doctor, especially in family medicine, allows me to form those meaningful connections with people where I am serving them to the best of my ability, and can also reap the reward of seeing them get better and feel better.”

Worlobah completed her undergraduate degree at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, followed by her medical doctorate at Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies. She then finished her 3rd and 4th year clinical rotations in the U.S. Following medical school, she completed her residency as chief resident physician in a small city in Arkansas.

"After visiting Glendive, I absolutely fell in love with the area, the tight-knit feel of the community, and the friendliness of everyone I met," she said. "I enjoyed getting to know the medical team and some of the hospital staff; they all work so well together. During my visit, I felt very comfortable and that goes a long way in my book. I can truly see myself happily living here and becoming a part of the community."

In her free time, she enjoys outdoor activities including tennis, traveling, and exploring new places. She likes cooking and trying new foods and spending time with family and friends.