Goe-Nettleton promoted to education director at Yellowstone Art Museum

Carrie Goe-Nettleton was recently promoted to education director at the Yellowstone Art Museum. Goe-Nettleton brings years of experience as an arts educator to the position and has strong relationships with the museum's community and school partners. In this new role, she will be responsible for visitor engagement with diverse audiences, including adult learners, K-12 students and teachers, and summer campers.

