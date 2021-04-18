Going back to the office? How most employers are handling COVID vaccines for workers

If employees are vaccinated, can they still be required to practice other safety protocols such as wearing masks, submitting to temperature checks and social distancing?

Joe Santoro: At least for now, yes, although I think people would like to have the vaccine replace all of the other things that businesses are doing. I think for the time being, what you are going to see is those stay in place until the community infections are low enough where it’s not necessary. One thing employers can’t do is treat people who are vaccinated differently from those who aren’t.

Donna Ballman: Vaccinated employees can still be required to comply with CDC protocols on masks, social distancing, etc. It will be a while before we can go back to anything resembling normal.

Nathan Adams: It’s all dependent still on there being a direct threat. As long as there is a direct threat, employers may require protective gear and infection control practices. Temperature checks are a little bit different. They are treated like medical exams. And again, to the extent the direct threat dissipates, so will the argument for them.

Are most employers implementing safety protocols?