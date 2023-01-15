 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great West Engineering hires Hayden VanHoose

Hayden VanHoose, engineer intern, has joined Great West Engineering as part of our Billings Transportation group. Hayden graduated in 2015 from The University of Texas at Tyler with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He has more than seven years of experience in an array of civil engineering disciplines, though most of his background is in the transportation field. Hayden is an advanced Civil 3D user and loves to teach efficiency tips and tricks to others. Additionally, Hayden has experience with survey, construction staking, construction oversight, and traffic data collection. Hayden plans to take (and pass) the PE exam this spring.

In his free time, Hayden enjoys woodworking, fishing, hunting, skiing, collecting vinyl records, crushing at fantasy football, and taking on whatever fun house projects his wife conjures up.

VanHoose

 Photo courtesy of GreatWest Engineering
