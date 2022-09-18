Great West Engineering hires new employee

Autumn Holman has joined Great West Engineering as a grant administrator in the Billings office. Autumn is an accounting and operations professional with fourteen years of experience. She has five years’ experience in the world of marketing focused on accounting, operations and business management as well as nine years in logistics, centered on planning, accounting and operations.
When not at work, Autumn and her youngest son Jadone enjoy driving to Bozeman to spend time with her two MSU students, Christian and Zoe. In her solo time she enjoys riding her motorcycle and finding new roads.