A new restaurant is opening in Billings that’ll showcase a type of cuisine native to one of Montana’s distant neighbors.
Tyrell Crowell is bringing the flavors of Hawaiian poke to Billings, opening the new Ohana Poke Company at West Park Promenade on Grand Avenue.
Poke, a dish that originated in Hawaii, is defined as cubed or diced raw fish or meat, usually prepared in marinades, served alongside fresh vegetables and sauces. Crowell’s love for the dish stemmed from frequent trips to Hawaii.
“It’s a very simple and humble food and is a very basic fisherman’s food in its origin,” Crowell said.
The restaurant will serve seven menu items along with seasonal specials. If a customer isn’t a raw fish lover, customers can also add steak, chicken, or cooked salmon to their dish.
All sauces and marinades will be made in-house, with fresh ingredients cut daily. The tuna is sourced from Honolulu, while the beef and chicken come from a local distributor.
The idea of a poke restaurant might not appeal to everyone, but Montana is more than a “steak and potatoes” type of state, he said.
“It was a small idea in the back of my mind,” Crowell said. “I was like, ‘Why isn’t there any of this kind of stuff in Montana?’ I think people who appreciate food will sometimes be a little bit frustrated about the options in Montana.”
The restaurant is located in the West Park Promenade, and will open Monday at 11 a.m. A grand opening is planned for later in the month or in early September, Crowell said.