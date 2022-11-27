Helgeson named rural healthcare champion

Mary Helgeson, of Billings, has won the Lifetime Achievement Frank Newman Award from the Montana Office of Rural Health/Area Health Education Center and Montana Rural Health Association.

She retired in September 2021 as director of Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center based at RiverStone Health. She joined RiverStone Health in 2008 as a student placement coordinator and arranged hospital rotations for medical students, physician assistants and pharmacy students. In September 2011, Helgeson was promoted to director of the Eastern Montana AHEC, which covers 27 counties. She worked to expand the healthcare workforce, maximize diversity and distribute healthcare workers to underserved communities.

Helgeson used skills gained as an elementary educator to put on the Great Hospital Adventures puppet show to introduce elementary kids to healthcare professionals. She introduced high school students to healthcare careers through collaboration with community healthcare facilities, conducted one day Reach and Explore Awesome Careers in Healthcare (REACH) camps and five-day MedStart Camps throughout the eastern Montana region.

With HealthCARE Montana, Helgeson served as workforce coordinator to create a streamlined and efficient system of healthcare training and job placement.

She has mentored many AHEC newcomers and championed community outreach, including writing occasional columns for The Billings Gazette. She developed a solid network of connections that she leveraged to improve healthcare in rural Montana.