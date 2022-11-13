 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hereim joins Stockman Bank as Ag lender

Hereim.JPG

Hereim

 Photo courtesy of Stockman Bank

Tyler Hereim has recently joined Stockman Bank as Ag Lender for the Billings market. His responsibilities include developing and servicing agricultural loans and assisting clients with their lending needs.

Hereim grew up on a family ranch near Martinsdale. His background in agriculture will be an asset to Stockman Bank. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business-Agribusiness Management, with a minor in Economics from Montana State University in Bozeman in 2021.

Hereim will be active in the community participating in Stockman Bank related events. He located at 2700 King Avenue West and can be reached at (406) 655-3962.

