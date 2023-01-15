 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Humanities Montana announces board positions

Mary Hernandez, director of the Institute for Peace Studies at Rocky Mountain College, has joined the board of Humanities Montana, the nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Hernandez owns Invisage Consulting, which provides organizational development and technical support for nonprofits, along with facilitating community conversations.

She most recently completed terms on the RiverStone Health Foundation board and the executive committee of the American Civil Liberties Union National board as well as its ACLU Montana affiliate board. In addition, David J. Dietrich, resident owner of Dietrich & Associates, has been installed as Humanities Montana's new board chair.  Dietrich, who received his Juris Doctor from the University of Montana School of Law, is passionate about promoting and enhancing the appreciation of literacy and the performing arts in southcentral and eastern Montana.

Hernandez

 Photo courtesy of Humanities Montana
