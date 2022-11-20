 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interstate Engineering hires Will Strike

Strike.JPG

Strike

 Photo courtesy of Interstate Engineering

Interstate Engineering is excited to announce that Will Strike has joined the Billings office. As a CADD Technician, he joins the team with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Drafting Technology from Northwest College. His knowledge and dedication will complement the growing team.

