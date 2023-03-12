Mountain-Pacific Quality Health is proud to announce Bob Janicek has returned to its board of directors.

Janicek has more than 25 years of experience in company management, with 20 of those years spent in the health care industry. Janicek served on the Mountain-Pacific board before taking a position as chief financial officer with Mountain-Pacific.

Now as chief information officer for RiverStone Health in Billings, he is welcomed back to the Mountain-Pacific team. His experience in health care quality and company strategy and management makes him an excellent addition.

Mountain-Pacific is headquartered in Helena and has staff in Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii, North Dakota, Colorado and Guam. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and holds federal, state and commercial contracts to help oversee the quality of care for patients and their families, especially Medicare beneficiaries and Medicaid members