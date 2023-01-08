Janyce Haider takes position with KC fundraising company

Janyce Haider, former president of the Billings Catholic School Foundation, hast joined Kinetic, a fundraising company based in Kansas City, Missouri.

In her new role as executive vice president with Kinetic, Haider is once again taking on new challenges and using her creative, adaptive skills to support nonprofit clients. Along with over 42 years fundraising experience, Haider leverages a strong work ethic and exceptional interpersonal skills to assist nonprofits with donor acquisition prospect research, corporate and foundation fundraising, endowment giving and high-level grant making.

As president of the Billings Catholic School Foundation, Haider cultivated genuine relationships with board members, donors, prospects, and the philanthropic community to keep the institution’s financial needs at the forefront.

With a team of more than 80 consultants, support services team members and allied professionals, Kinetic helps thousands of nonprofits, of every size and sector, raise billions of dollars worldwide.

Jan Haider can be reached via email at Jhaider@Kineticfundraising.com, or by calling (406)-670-8929.

Vogel, Wiltgen join Big Sky EDA development boards

Big Sky Economic Development announces two new board members to their Economic Development Authority Board of Directors and to their Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. The EDA and EDC boards meet together to set policy and economic development strategy for the community.

Joining the Economic Development Authority Board of Directors, appointed by the Yellowstone County Commissioners, is Kate Vogel with North 40 Ag. The EDA board is a quasi-public, TradePort authority, whose board members are appointed by the Yellowstone County Commissioners. The EDA has 11 appointed board members.

Vogel grew up in eastern Colorado helping with the neighbors’ cattle, where her fondness for agriculture was first discovered. She studied dryland, no-till systems at Colorado State University and after completing her masters, she moved up to Montana. Vogel joined her husband Marcus in 2014 at North 40 Ag as a way to bring seed and education to their community.

“As we developed the mission of North 40 Ag, I kept coming back to the importance of people. We have grown our family here since the start,” Vogel said. “Our employees have become part of our family, but so have our customers. My favorite part of what I do is getting to build relationships with our clients and seeing the improvement they can make on their operation in their journey to meet their soil health goals.”

North 40 Ag has provided Vogel with the outlet to continue to assist the regions farmers and ranchers in implementing cover crops, no-till practices, crop rotations and other soil health practices. It is her passion for farmers and ranchers that keeps her pushing North 40 Ag forward.

The newest board member joining the Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors is Tyler Wiltgen, executive director, St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation. The EDC is a not-for-profit corporation made up of 140-member investor companies. The EDC has 22 board members elected by the member investor companies.

Wiltgen started his role as executive director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation in July 2021 and serves as a member of the St. Vincent Healthcare senior leadership team.

Before joining the foundation, Wiltgen served as vice president of advancement for Rocky Mountain College. His prior experience includes development positions in the College of Agriculture, Athletics and Gift Planning at the Montana State University Alumni Foundation in Bozeman.

Wiltgen was also the radio voice of Montana State University Bobcat Football and Men’s Basketball. A native of Wilsall, Montana, Wiltgen graduated from Montana State University, where he received both his undergraduate and master’s degrees. He and his wife, Malaree, live in Billings with their three children.

To Learn more visit: bigskyeconomicdevelopment.org/about-bsed/team-board/

Olympus Technical Services promotes Kyle Taylor to project manager

Olympus Technical Services, Inc., an employee-owned environmental remediation, emergency spill response, and environmental consulting company, has announced that Kyle Taylor has been promoted to project manager. Taylor joined Olympus as a field technician in December 2017 and was promoted to field supervisor in July 2021. He works out of the Billings office. In addition to the broad experience he has gained in environmental services at Olympus over the past five years, Taylor is an experienced firefighter (wildland and structural) and has also worked in the oil and gas industry. His certifications include commercial driver, HAZWOPER, eRailSafe, and railroad contractor safety.

—Billings Gazette