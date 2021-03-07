Jessica Zander named executive director at The Springs

Jessica Zander has been promoted to executive director of The Springs at Grand Park in Billings. In this role, Zander oversees all aspects of the senior living community, which provides nearly 50 local jobs. Zander’s appointment follows her completion of the company’s Executive Director in Training (EDiT) program. As one example of the company’s commitment to helping its employees grow their careers, EDiT prepares high-potential employees for the responsibilities of an executive director, including upholding the company’s high standards for serving its residents and exemplifying its value-based culture.