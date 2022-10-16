Jobs for Montana's Graduates receives 17th consecutive national performance award

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry announced today Jobs for Montana’s Graduates (JMG), an affiliate of the nationwide Jobs for America’s Graduates program, has received the national organization’s “5-of-5 Award.” The award honors states who achieve or surpass a 90% graduation rate, 80% positive outcomes rate, 60% employment rate, 60% full-time jobs rate, and an 80% full-time placement rate for its participating students.

Administered by the Department of Labor & Industry, Jobs for Montana’s Graduates partners with Montana schools and local employers to increase graduation rates, improve workforce skills, and help young people successfully prepare for the transition to life after high school.

“Year in and year out, JMG is proving the value and success of the Jobs for America’s Graduates model,” said Montana Department of Labor & Industry Commissioner Laurie Esau. “By focusing on students and arming them with the tools they need to succeed, JMG is making a difference in the lives of thousands of Montana students every year.”

Jobs for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) outcomes for those who graduated in 2021:

• 94% graduation rate (national goal is 90%)

• 84% job placement, including military (national goal is 60%)

• 97% full-time positive outcome rate, meaning either landing a job, joining the military, or going on to post-secondary education (national goal is 75%)

• 97% in full-time jobs (national goal is 60%)

• 35% further Education rate (national goal is 35%)

• Investment per student $811- in 14 months these students will pay this back by entering the workforce and paying taxes

In addition, individual JMG programs statewide achieved “5 of 5”

• Culbertson High School- Mary Machart

• Frenchtown High School- Phil McLendon

• Glasgow High School- Jill Page

• Granite High School- Ray Hess

• Helena High School- Samantha Humphrey

• Hot Springs High School- Sher Loberg

• Shelby High School- Lexy Fisher

• Whitehall High School- Rodney Head

JMG is a state chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), a national organization dedicated to improving outcomes among students who have serious hurdles to graduation and/or employment. JMG provides students an opportunity to practice decision making, critical thinking, and leadership skills, while learning the essential soft skills needed for career readiness to gain employment in Montana’s workforce. There are 50 models across Montana, serving more than 1,100 students.