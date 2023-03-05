Joseph joined Felt Martin PC upon its merger with Guthals Hunnes & Reuss, PC in April of 2020. He is licensed to practice in Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota. His practice includes commercial and bankruptcy litigation, probate administration and litigation, along with an array of transactional matters including business formations and transactions, real estate, natural resources, estate planning, and trust administration. Joseph was born and raised in Montana and is proud to call it his home. He is active in the community and sits on the Board of Directors of the Billings Symphony Foundation and the Billings Public Library Foundation.