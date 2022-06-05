Junior League of Billings announces board, retirement and volunteer award

On May 17th, the Junior League of Billings appointed officers for the 2022-2023 year and celebrated an outstanding member as Volunteer of the Year.

For the coming year, Marisa Clark will serve as President with Elizabeth Russell as President Elect. Also serving are MaShaela Mackenzie, Executive Secretary; Helen Laferriere, Treasurer; Tani McKeever and MaShaela Mackenzie, Membership Council Directors; Tani McKeever, Nominating Chair; and Mary Jane Knisely and Laura Hopkins, Sustaining Advisors.

The Junior League of Billings honored Elizabeth Russell as the Volunteer of the Year. She was selected due to her dedication to our mission, a positive and caring attitude, and outstanding volunteerism in both League and community activities.

Dina Pett, Administrative Director of the organization retired after 42 years of service. She has become an icon in the non-profit community. Her replacement will be Jennifer Massey, past president and current member of the Junior League of Billings.

