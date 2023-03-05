Justin R. Harlan, CRPCTM, BFATM, APMATM a private wealth advisor with Soundview Financial Group, financial/private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Billings, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.

To earn this achievement, Harlan established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction. He has 15 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

Soundview Financial has been named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State wealth management teams list.