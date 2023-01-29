Kampgrounds of America, Inc. reports record revenue, continued growth in 2022

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. capped its 60th year of business with record revenue surpassing 2021, the company’s previous highest-grossing year, by 1.3%.

Impressively, 2022 registration revenue grew by 34.3% over 2019, indicating that camping and outdoor hospitality have reached a new level of popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To finish our 60th anniversary with record-setting revenues is monumental,” said Toby O’Rourke president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. “The numbers point to the strength of our long-standing brand and the continued preference for KOA by campers. We appreciate the partnership with our franchisees, their confidence in our vision and the dedication and focus of our employees.”

Looking ahead, KOA’s advanced deposits at the end of the fourth quarter were 3.4% improved over this same time period in 2021. Advanced deposits are a key indicator of consumer appetite for camping, confidence in the brand and customer experience.

“Especially with fluctuating economic conditions, it’s great to see another year of growth in advance deposits as we enter 2023,” said O’Rourke. “Camping, and KOA camping, continues to be a cornerstone of leisure travel for many North Americans.”

More than a dozen new campground partnerships launched in 2022 with Kampgrounds of America, Inc.’s industry-leading knowledge and support. Over the course of the year, nine independent campgrounds joined the KOA system. Additionally, five construction contracts for new campgrounds were signed, indicating continued interest in industry expansion.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, KOA welcomed three new conversion campgrounds and two new construction contracts. These franchise contracts added KOA campgrounds in Minnesota, New Mexico and Michigan. The two new-build campgrounds are planned for Arizona and New Mexico. This adds to the list of 29 KOA campgrounds currently being constructed, including three that are corporately owned.

“We are seeing an exciting shift between converting and building campgrounds,” said Ann Emerson, senior vice president of franchise operations for Kampgrounds of America, Inc. “Over the last few years, there has been an explosion of growth in campground construction and these new players are choosing to partner with KOA to help them deliver a top-of-the-line experience that is trusted among campers and travelers.”

Amplifying franchise business growth, Kampgrounds of America, Inc. expanded its campground and land holdings in 2022. Over the course of the year, the company added eight campground locations to its portfolio and two land acquisitions for future development.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Kampgrounds of America, Inc. acquired two campgrounds in Texas and Georgia and converted them to KOA. The company also sold Naples KOA Holiday in Maine to a franchise partner.

“We have an ongoing interest in increasing our owned locations as part of our overall brand growth,” said Darin Uselman, chief operations officer of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. “This allows us to grow our knowledge of campground ownership while expanding the KOA brand in key markets.”