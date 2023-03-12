Darin Uselman has been promoted to chief operations officer (COO) of Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA). Previously overseeing operations for KOA, Inc.’s owned portfolio of campgrounds, in his new role, Uselman’s oversight will expand to include KOA franchise and Terramor, the company’s glamping brand, allowing for a holistic approach to the company’s operations.

Uselman joined KOA in 2017 to lead franchise operations where he cultivated high franchise attraction and retention rates and expanded services with the development of the franchise value model. Transitioning to lead operations for OAK in late 2021, Uselman’s ability to create efficient processes and align talented teams helped fuel the growth of the owned portfolio.

“In already overseeing both our franchise system and owned portfolio operations individually, Darin has proven his ability to generate success within multiple disciplines,” Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. said. “By applying his talents across all our operations, he will create a cohesive engine for growth in our organization, regardless of brand or ownership, and drive superior service to our franchise partners.”

Prior to his time at KOA, Uselman amassed impressive operations experience at GE Capital as a strategic program manager and collateral initiatives leader. Additionally, he is a former PGA golf professional and spent several years in golf operations for a major homebuilder on the East Coast.

Uselman is originally from Fargo, N.D., and currently resides in Billings. He holds a degree in finance from Minnesota State University Moorhead.