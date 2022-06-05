KOA Announces New VP of HR

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has hired Yolawnda Henry as their new vice president of human resources. In her role, Henry will oversee KOA’s human resources department functionality, specifically identifying and implementing strategic goals around talent recruitment, benefits management and employee training.

Henry brings a wide variety of human resources experience and expertise to her new position at KOA. For over a decade, Henry served as the chief human resources officer for Alternatives, Inc. in Billings, the parent company for several pre-release centers across the northwest region. Henry’s human resources experience also includes tenure within the medical sector.

“Yolawnda brings a wealth of experience to KOA and has already made a notable impact during her short time with us,” said Toby O’Rourke, CEO and president of Kampgrounds of America. “Her strengths will support our business growth, fuel positive morale and employee retention, enhance safety and wellness, promote inclusion and enable KOA to attract top talent that align with our mission and values.”

Outside of her work at KOA, Henry is a sought-after public speaker, especially on topics relating to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Henry serves on the Billings

Chamber of Commerce Diversity Steering Advisory Board and is a board member of the Yellowstone Valley Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Henry attended Clark Atlanta University where she obtained a Master of Public Administration in human resources management.

