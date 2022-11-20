 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KOA campgrounds in Billings and Red Lodge win major awards

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, is pleased to announce that the Billings KOA Holiday Campground and the Red Lodge KOA Journey Campground have earned both the 2023 KOA President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award. These prestigious awards were presented Tuesday, November 16 at Kampgrounds of America, Inc.’s Annual International Convention in Orlando, Fla.

The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Mont. in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.

“Our campground owners and their employees work tirelessly to ensure every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience; it’s a pleasure to recognize their dedication,” said Toby O’Rourke, resident and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. “Our President’s and Founder’s awards are driven by camper feedback and these KOA owners have made the right investments to their campgrounds to provide the best outdoor experience in North America.”

KOA is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. To find out more about this KOA campground, or the more than 500 KOAs across the U.S. or Canada, visit www.KOA.com.

KOA to move headquarters to Billings West End

Kampgrounds of America announced that in honor of its 60th year the company has started work on a new Billings West End headquarters that the company says will better reflect its mission statement of connecting people to the outdoors. 

