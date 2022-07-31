 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KOA expects 15 million households to camp in July

Inside KOA corporate headquarters

Artist's renderings of the interior of the new KOA corporate headquarters.

 Rob Rogers

KOA expects 15.93 million households to camp in July, a number similar to 2021.

Following the release of Kampgrounds of America, Inc’s (KOA) annual North American Camping Report in April, the camping outlook has remained strong throughout the first half of the year,

While lower gas prices are less of a concern compared to previous months, shifting economic considerations have caused 77% of camping households to adjust their camping plans. Shifts include taking trips closer to home, fewer camping trips, or staying in locations longer. In the past 30 days, 12% of those surveyed said they canceled some of their camping plans.

It is also notable that other travel is also affected by financial concerns, with 35% of campers indicating they have or plan to replace another vacation option with a camping trip in 2022.

