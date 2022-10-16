KOA named a most profitable franchise of 2022

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. is an award-winning franchise in Franchise Business Review’s 2022 report on the Most Profitable Franchises. Kampgrounds of America, Inc. is one of only 50 franchises and the only outdoor hospitality company to be included on the list.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction and performance. To identify the award-winning companies on the list of this year’s Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 30,000 franchise owners representing more than 300 brands. Other factors include the annual income of franchise owners and startup capital requirements.

“Since Kampgrounds of America, Inc. began franchising campgrounds not long after opening the first KOA 60 years ago, franchisee success and satisfaction has been central to our business,” said Ann Emerson, chief operations officer of the KOA franchise system. “We continue to implement and improve tools that ensure campground owners across the U.S. and Canada can operate efficiently and profitably.”

To make the top-50 list, Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction. Areas included in the questionnaire were franchise systems, training and support, operations, franchise relations and financial opportunity.

This is the first time Kampgrounds of America Inc. has been included in the top 50 Most Profitable Franchises. Past Franchise Business awards include Top Recession-Proof Franchises (2021, 2022), Top Franchises for Women (2019, 2021, 2022) and Top Franchise Culture (2020, 2021, 2022). Kampgrounds of America Inc. has also been recognized as a Top Franchise annually since 2019.