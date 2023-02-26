Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s Kim Wootteon has been promoted to vice president of commercial strategy. In this newly established role, Wootteon will lead local marketing, revenue management and franchise business development, areas critical to the ongoing, accelerated growth the company has been experiencing for the last decade.

Previously serving as senior director of marketing and revenue management for the Owned and Operated Assets of KOA, Wootteon’s work leading a talented team of marketers and revenue managers is expanded in her new role to encompass local strategy and initiatives across the organization. Wootteon and her team’s areas of focus include evaluating market opportunities, analyzing local competitive landscapes and reviewing historical market data and revenue trends to optimize activities and growth.

“Kim has a disciplined approach that has brought impressive results to our owned portfolio,” said Darin Uselman, KOA chief operating officer. “She has helped build proven processes we are eager to implement and continue developing for the greater KOA brand. We’re growing quickly, and Kim’s new holistic focus on commercial strategy will continue that growth.”

Prior to her work at KOA, Wootteon brings many years of revenue management and marketing experience within the campground and hotel industries with Blue Water Development Corp and The Grand Hotel and Spa. With this combined experience, Kim strives to leverage proven hospitality concepts and innovative tactics to maximize profitability locally and across the KOA brand.

“I am excited for the opportunity to bring the success we’ve achieved in OAK to our franchise partners,” Wootteon said. “By collaboratively sharing best practices and processes, we’re setting up our company and local owners for success.”

Wootteon holds a degree in business management from Globe University.