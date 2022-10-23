 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KOA reports third quarter revenue growth

Kampgrounds of America, Inc.’s (KOA) shares continued revenue growth in its Q3 Business Report. Comparing the same period in a record-setting 2021, revenue improved by 2.1% on a same-store basis. Looking ahead, advanced deposits on future business are up 4.5%.

The bulk of KOA’s business, short-term leisure travel, posts a 1.5% increase in same-store registration revenue over the first three quarters of last year. Conversely, occupancy decreased for the quarter by 6.6% as business adjusts to a new level established in 2021. Short-term occupancy for the period was 29% and 11.5% improved over the same time frame in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

“Our business saw an exponential jump over the past two years. Rather than returning to pre-pandemic levels of occupancy, a new higher bar has been set.” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of KOA. “Legions of new campers were drawn to the outdoors and that interest is poised to continue. Many of those who started camping over the past two years report that they plan to continue, particularly in the current economic climate as camping is largely viewed as an affordable vacation option. With deposits on future business sitting comfortably above this time last year, we are very optimistic about what lies ahead.”

