KOA’s Larry Brownfield Promoted to New Role

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has promoted Larry Brownfield into an assistant vice president role within KOA’s franchise development services. Brownfield will be tasked with holistically growing KOA’s industry-leading franchise system within this new role.

Over nearly 15 years at KOA, Brownfield has been instrumental in franchise development, welcoming countless campgrounds to the world’s largest network of privately-owned campgrounds. Brownfield has been paramount to KOA’s dramatic growth across his time with the organization.

“From his early days at KOA, Larry has demonstrated a passion for our owners and operators,” said Ann Emerson, chief operating officer of Kampgrounds of America franchise. “He is dedicated to the KOA organization and brings immense value to every professional interaction. Larry will continue to be essential to improving the footprint and quality of our campgrounds.”

In addition to overseeing the growth of new KOA locations, Brownfield will help develop all aspects of the KOA franchise system, from lead development and onboarding to business support and renewal. Across his work, he will introduce processes and services that bring value to KOA owners and the greater campground system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0