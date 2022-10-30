KOA selected as gold winner in 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) was named a gold winner in the Travel Weekly 2022 Magellan Awards within the annual award program’s Hospitality Marketing segment. Announced earlier this month, the award recognizes KOA's efforts to bring consistent, expediated data to the outdoor travel and hospitality sector through the company’s monthly research report. As one of the premier awards in the travel and tourism industry, KOA was one of only a handful of travel brands to receive this honor.

KOA created and launched its first monthly research report in May 2021 to fill an important need for timely, relevant industry data that could properly measure the impact of the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic and other external influencers on the popularity and sentiments toward camping and outdoor hospitality. After more than a year publishing consistent monthly research, the report has become a trusted source for industry journalists, analysts and others.

“Our marketing team is honored to receive this recognition from Travel Weekly among such an impressive group of leaders in various segments of the travel and tourism industry,” said Whitney Scott, chief marketing officer of KOA. “Data is at the heart of everything we do at KOA, as it helps us to better understand campers and deliver memorable, positive experiences to each guest. Our monthly research report has become a cornerstone of not only our marketing but greater business strategy and we’re grateful for the positive reception from the larger outdoor hospitality industry over the past year and a half.”

Each year, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards receive entries from across the U.S. and around the world. The program’s judges select winners within eight distinct categories based on outstanding design, marketing, or services. Rather than compete against one another, winners are selected against a standard of excellence based on the experience of the top travel industry professionals who review the entries. The full list of 2022 winners can be found online at www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners/.

To read the current and past KOA monthly research reports, visit the KOA newsroom at www.koapressroom.com/.