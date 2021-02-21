 Skip to main content
Lapito earns Forbes best in state

Strategic Retirement Plans, a holistic financial planning firm, said its owner/financial adviser Gabe E. Lapito, MBA, CPA/PFS, CFP, AIF, has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisers list for 2021. This marks Lapito’s fifth consecutive year to be recognized. 

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisers, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. 

