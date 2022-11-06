Laurel high schooler wins first prize in national photography contest

Gavin German from Laurel has won first prize in the "Humans of Dementia" high school photography contest. This is a national contest generating awareness of Alzheimer's and dementia. Gavin submitted a photograph of his dad, Chris, who at age 39 has a rare form of frontotemporal dementia called Primary Progressive Aphasia.

For winning, German got to meet Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren, founders of Hilarity for Charity (HFC), a cash prize of $2,500 and his photo is displayed in New York City's "Photoville" exhibit.

Since winning, German has become active in increasing awareness for young-onset dementia. He created a presentation at his high school in Laurel and was also gifted a professional photography set-up including a camera and lenses from a widow of a man who passed away from young-onset dementia. Another widow of a man with young-onset dementia has gifted Gavin a website to sell his photography with a portion of the proceeds going to the Association for Frontotemporal Dementia.