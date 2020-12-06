 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lefdahl joins Stockman Bank

Lefdahl joins Stockman Bank

{{featured_button_text}}

Andrena Lefdahl recently joined Stockman Bank as project manager. In her new position, Lefdahl manages material technology projects and assists management in executing business unit level projects in accordance with Stockman Bank’s project management standards.

Lefdahl brings 10 years of banking experience to the position, which includes business analytics oversight, information technology management, technical project management and technical customer support.

Lefdahl earned her bachelor’s degree degree in information technology and design, with a minor in professional and technical communication from Montana Tech in Butte. She is a Certified Scrum Master and is certified as a Project Management Professional.

Her office is at 402 North Broadway and she may be reached at 406-655-2459.

Andrena Lefdahl

Lefdahl
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the lowest share of income spent on mortgages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News