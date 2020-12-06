Lefdahl joins Stockman Bank

Andrena Lefdahl recently joined Stockman Bank as project manager. In her new position, Lefdahl manages material technology projects and assists management in executing business unit level projects in accordance with Stockman Bank’s project management standards.

Lefdahl brings 10 years of banking experience to the position, which includes business analytics oversight, information technology management, technical project management and technical customer support.

Lefdahl earned her bachelor’s degree degree in information technology and design, with a minor in professional and technical communication from Montana Tech in Butte. She is a Certified Scrum Master and is certified as a Project Management Professional.

Her office is at 402 North Broadway and she may be reached at 406-655-2459.

