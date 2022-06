This letter is to thank President Biden for his rapid response to the flooding in the Yellowstone River basin. The assistance from FEMA and the USDA is very much appreciated. Hopefully the governor, Greg Gianforte, will not be a roadblock to this Federal assistance since he voted against federal aid to other states impacted by flooding when he was in Congress, and has only reluctantly disseminated Federal emergency funds to Montanans severely impacted by COVID.