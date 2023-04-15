Whether you need some new apparel, a snack for the road or a caffeinated beverage to get through the day, Robertson Creative Creations is a family-owned Terry business that provides all three to locals and visitors alike in a historic building in downtown Terry.

Randy and Shari Robertson, along with their daughter Franque and son and daughter-in-law Brady and Lizzy, opened their “one-stop shop” on the corner of Spring Street and Logan Avenue in October of 2019.

The space in which they currently operate has served Terry and Prairie County in a number of different ways since it was built in 1912, including as a studio for Wood-N-Woven, another locally owned business; Sassy One Clothing, a women’s clothing boutique and hair salon; and drug stores, to name a few.

Lizzy noted Robertson Creative Creations was originally Shari’s “brain child,” adding she has taken on various business ventures over time.

“I’ve owned a business pretty much since we moved here,” Shari said, noting she owned a hair salon, as well as crafted handmade products for various vendor shows over the years. “I just got tired of that, so to say.”

Another contributing factor leading the Robertsons to open their downtown shop was former owner of the space Glenda Ueland.

“She really wanted something to be here on the corner,” Shari said.

The family business consists of custom clothing, a coffee shop, snack bar and displays from many local craft vendors.

They display handcrafted items from people throughout the entire Eastern Montana and Western North Dakota region.

“We’re not essentially a Made in Montana (exhibitor), but all of our renters ... (are within) about a 300 square mile range,” Brady said.

The Robertsons occasionally set up shop at the Prairie County Fair and other special events that occur throughout the year, providing their coffee shop drinks to the community.

The Robertsons said they especially appreciate that local residents patronize the local businesses before going out of town to find something they want or need.

“Between all of us, we wanted to offer something in Prairie County that wasn’t here; that didn’t exist,” Shari said. “We want to keep people home shopping and we want to give them that unique gift that they can find (in Terry) ... What I like is people come here first to check to see if we have it before going out of town.”

Randy also makes every effort to encourage visitors to stay in the area and explore the Yellowstone River, different battlefields or Terry Badlands prior to continuing their trip.

“(Visitors) will stop in to get a coffee and (Randy) tells them about all of the battlefields that are dotted throughout the area,” Brady said.

The Robertsons believe one of their greatest challenges as a small family business was remaining open and profitable throughout, and following, the COVID-19 pandemic, something they know not everyone was able to accomplish at the time. An additional challenge the family has faced in its four years being open is determining the best hours of operation for the community without burning themselves out.

“It’s hard when you’re a small, family-based (and) owned,” Shari said. “We haven’t reached that plateau where we feel we could successfully hire a person to fill those gaps.”

Although faced with challenges in operating a business in Terry, the Robertson family is proud of the work they have done over the last four years and are thankful to the other businesses in town and members of the community who continually lift them up.

“I believe all of us in town try to promote everybody because we actually have a lot that we have to offer between all of us,” Shari noted.

“I think we’re lucky to be in a community that is very supportive of small businesses,” Lizzy said.

Robertson Creative Creations is located at 118 Logan Avenue and open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hours and location of operation may change depending on special events.

For more information about the business, what it offers and where the Robertsons will set up during special events, call (406) 853-0307 or follow on Facebook and Instagram.