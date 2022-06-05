Lorenz named chief specialty banking officer at First Interstate

Gary Lorenz has been named First Interstate Bank’s Chief Specialty Banking Officer.

In this new role, Lorenz will provide leadership and oversight for First Interstate’s Indirect Lending, Payment Services, and Home Loans divisions. Lorenz will be a member of the Company’s Executive team and will report directly to Kevin Riley, First Interstate’s President and CEO.

A 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, Lorenz has served in a variety of leadership roles and has vast experience in the direct/indirect lending and retail banking space. Lorenz most recently served as Cedar Valley Market President for Great Western Bank, which was acquired by First Interstate in February 2022. A graduate of Hawkeye Institute of Technology (Hawkeye Community College) with a degree in accounting, Lorenz will be relocating to Billings, Montana.

“It’s an honor to serve as First Interstate’s Chief Specialty Banking Officer—a new role for the Bank. I am excited to collaborate with our division leaders to elevate First Interstate’s indirect lending, debit/credit cards, and mortgage products and services to the next level for our clients,” said Lorenz.

First Interstate Bank is a community bank with $33 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. First Interstate proudly delivers financial solutions across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. A recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves. More information is available at firstinterstate.com.

