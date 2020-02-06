Lucky's to close in Billings Thursday

Lucky's Market in Billings will close for good at the end of the day Thursday.
Store management announced the final closure on it's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
"We are sad to announce that will be closing our doors permanently at the end of the day today," according to the post.
The Colorado-based grocery chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after announcing Jan. 21 that it will close 32 of its 39 stores across the nation, including its Montana locations, according to a press release from the company. A store in Missoula is also planning to close.
The post thanked Billings for supporting the store since it opened in 2014.
"What we built with you, our loyal customers, over the years was not in vain," according to the post. "You helped contribute to our mission: Good Food For All. We appreciate all of the shopping trips you put in, the community organizations you helped us support and the friendships that we made along the way. We wish you the best, and an abundance of good food in your future."
On Monday, the store management posted a note of thanks to its employees.
"Bo and I would like to thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts for creating such a wonderful Lucky’s family, one that was able to lift each other up, loved one another and took such great care of all of the customers that came through the doors each day," according to the post. "Each of you have done incredible work in your communities and made a lasting difference in countless lives. Thank you for the years of hard work, laughter and support."
The specialty grocery store is still expected to keep its lease, West Park Promenade management told the Gazette in January.
The company has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with supermarket chain Aldi for five leased store properties and the purchase of one owned property, but didn’t specify which ones, according to a press release from Lucky's. The Asset Purchase Agreement is subject to court approval and an overbidding process.
Seven store locations in Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Florida and Colorado will remain open.