Lucky's to close in Billings Thursday

Lucky's Market in Billings will close for good at the end of the day Thursday.

Store management announced the final closure on it's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

"We are sad to announce that will be closing our doors permanently at the end of the day today," according to the post.

The Colorado-based grocery chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after announcing Jan. 21 that it will close 32 of its 39 stores across the nation, including its Montana locations, according to a press release from the company. A store in Missoula is also planning to close.

The post thanked Billings for supporting the store since it opened in 2014.

"What we built with you, our loyal customers, over the years was not in vain," according to the post. "You helped contribute to our mission: Good Food For All. We appreciate all of the shopping trips you put in, the community organizations you helped us support and the friendships that we made along the way. We wish you the best, and an abundance of good food in your future."

On Monday, the store management posted a note of thanks to its employees.