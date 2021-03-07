 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lunder named president of WBI Energy Corrosion Services

Lunder named president of WBI Energy Corrosion Services

{{featured_button_text}}

WBI Energy, Inc. announced that Robert S. Lunder has been promoted to president of subsidiary WBI Energy Corrosion Services.

Lunder, who joined the company in 2000, has worked for the corporation most of his career and held several positions of increasing responsibility. Lunder has a bachelor’s degree in industrial and management engineering and a master’s degree in construction engineering management from Montana State University-Bozeman.

He is a licensed professional engineer and has Level 4 Certification from the National Association of Corrosion Engineers. WBI Energy Corrosion Services, headquartered in Billings, Montana, provides a variety of engineered corrosion prevention solutions for different types of buried or submerged metal structures. Some of the services the company offers are cathodic protection, facility inspections, leak detection, air or hydro excavation, and solar power installations.

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Is Bitcoin And How Does It Work?
Investment

What Is Bitcoin And How Does It Work?

  • Updated

Not only is Bitcoin the first cryptocurrency, but it’s also the best known of the more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies in existence today. Financial media eagerly covers each new dramatic high and stomach churning decline, making Bitcoin an inescapable part of the landscape. While the wild volatility might produce great headlines, it hardly makes Bitcoin the […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News