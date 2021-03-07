Lunder named president of WBI Energy Corrosion Services

WBI Energy, Inc. announced that Robert S. Lunder has been promoted to president of subsidiary WBI Energy Corrosion Services.
Lunder, who joined the company in 2000, has worked for the corporation most of his career and held several positions of increasing responsibility. Lunder has a bachelor’s degree in industrial and management engineering and a master’s degree in construction engineering management from Montana State University-Bozeman.
He is a licensed professional engineer and has Level 4 Certification from the National Association of Corrosion Engineers. WBI Energy Corrosion Services, headquartered in Billings, Montana, provides a variety of engineered corrosion prevention solutions for different types of buried or submerged metal structures. Some of the services the company offers are cathodic protection, facility inspections, leak detection, air or hydro excavation, and solar power installations.
