Major Colstrip owner to buy hydropower from Western Montana tribes

“In the state of Montana, there’s about 21 large loads. And they’re collectively referred to as the large customer group, and in the industry we refer to them as the Montana network loads,” Togo said. “And now we serve about 14 of the large loads. Most of the large loads are served by Energy Keepers, and in the future I imagine they all will be served by Energy Keepers.”

There’s no shortage of power in the West, Togo said; the market is very competitive.

Several of those large customers previously bought electricity from Talen Energy, which sells Colstrip power on the open market. Much of that Colstrip electricity came from the power plant’s Units 1 and 2, which were co-owned by Talen and Puget Sound Energy. The units were declared uneconomical last year and shut down in January. Increased operating costs, coal expenses and a difficulty competing with energy generated by natural gas and renewable resources were cited as reasons the units were closed.