As NorthWestern Energy prepares to nearly double its stake in Colstrip Power Plant, a major investor is making climate risk a big factor in where it puts its money.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, the world’s largest asset manager, put CEOs of the companies in which it invests on notice last week that it expects annual reports on what’s being done to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. Simultaneously BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told investors the company would be getting out of investments that posed a high climate risk, including stock in companies earning 25% or more of their profits from thermal coal.
BlackRock is one of NorthWestern’s largest stakeholders, with 7.3 million shares of common stock listed on the utility’s last proxy statement. Its 14.6% holding made BlackRock the largest NorthWestern stakeholder at the utility’s 2019 annual meeting.
“We will use these disclosures and our engagements to ascertain whether companies are properly managing and overseeing these risks within their business and adequately planning for the future,” Fink wrote. “In the absence of robust disclosures, investors, including BlackRock, will increasingly conclude that companies are not adequately managing risk.”
Asked about the consequences of other major shareholders adopting BlackRock’s requirements, NorthWestern said Monday that its business practices are already in step with BlackRock’s expectations.
“Because BlackRock is promoting business practices that align with NorthWestern Energy’s current business practices, the consequence would be affirmation of our business strategy,” the utility said in an email sent by Jo Dee Black, a public relations specialist.
Two years ago, NorthWestern began using a standardized reporting method so that information about its power plants, climate-related risks and sustainability plans could be easily comparable to other utilities' plans. The utility said the format should give BlackRock the information the major shareholder wants.
NorthWestern hasn’t factored the goals of the Paris Agreement into its plans to add more coal power and natural gas power to its portfolio.
“NorthWestern Energy’s plans follow the current state laws of Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana, as well as federal laws,” the company said. “We recognize that state- and federal-policy change discussions are taking place, and we are participating in those discussions. However, until policies are changed, we will continue to plan in accordance to current state and federal polices, laws and regulations.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Fink letter was the second time in a month NorthWestern’s shareholders made news with climate change demands. In late December, investor Tom Tosdal sued NorthWestern after the utility tried thwart his effort to introduce a shareholder resolution at NorthWestern’s annual meeting in April. The resolution asserts NorthWestern’s current 30% ownership share of Colstrip Unit 4 is responsible for 800 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour. It asks shareholders to direct NorthWestern to abandon Colstrip by 2025. Tosdal, an attorney, does not address the additional 25% share of Unit 4 that NorthWestern intends to buy from power plant co-owner Puget Sound Energy.
NorthWestern won’t buy the additional 185 MW capacity share from Puget unless Montana’s Public Service Commission first obligates the utility’s customers to paying for ongoing costs associated with additional shares. The purchase would put NorthWestern’s ownership of Unit 4 at 55%. Puget and three other Colstrip Power Plant owners are making plans to get out, largely because they do business in states that are attempting the meet Paris Agreement goals on climate change. Three Colstrip owners, Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp. and PacifiCorp, face a coal power ban in the state of Washington.
Incidentally, the biggest shareholder of Avista Corp., according to company proxy statements, is BlackRock, whose 11.5 million shares amount to 17.6% of Avista’s common stock. BlackRock is also the largest shareholder of Colstrip co-owner Portland General Electric with 8.7 million shares equal to 9.8% of the utility’s stock. Other Colstrip owners aren’t publicly traded.
BlackRock isn’t the first major investor to announce that climate risk will be a major determinant in what stocks it buys, but it is the biggest, said Tom Sanzillo of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. But with $7 trillion in investments, BlackRock is the largest asset management firm in the world, he said. If the company sees financial sense in requiring companies to work toward Paris Agreement goals, other investors will likely do the same. There is concern among investors of thermal coal-related assets becoming stranded.
“My observation is that BlackRock is not looking to get smaller. They are seeing an opportunity and saying, ‘What the population is going to want in the long term is the fossil-fuel portfolio. That’s the norm, rather than the exception.'”
IEEFA tallies 116 globally significant banks and insurers that have announced they will divest from companies in the coal business.
In his letter to CEOs, Fink said climate risk had brought the world to a turning point.
"Will cities, for example, be able to afford their infrastructure needs as climate risk reshapes the market for municipal bonds?" Fink wrote to the CEOs. "What will happen to the 30-year mortgage — a key building block of finance — if lenders can’t estimate the impact of climate risk over such a long timeline, and if there is no viable market for flood or fire insurance in impacted areas? What happens to inflation, and in turn interest rates, if the cost of food climbs from drought and flooding? How can we model economic growth if emerging markets see their productivity decline due to extreme heat and other climate impacts?"