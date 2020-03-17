Man pleads guilty in $10M central Montana coal mine fraud scheme

A Virginia man has admitted to his part in defrauding a Montana coal mine of more than $10 million.

James Howard Boothe Jr., acknowledged his part in a scheme to steal $10 million from Signal Peak Energy by overbilling the company for mining equipment and repairs. Boothe identifies former Signal Peak vice president Larry Wayne Price Jr., as a partner in the conspiracy.

Both men are from the Tazewell, Virginia, area, where Price made news in 2018 by faking his kidnapping so he could run away with a woman. The coal company vice president had falsely told the FBI he’d been abducted by a motorcycle gang. He was later charged with several counts of wire fraud.

Price was also the man behind a $10 million, 26,000-square-foot Billings mansion caught up in a separate fraud scheme.

Boothe’s charges stem from a scheme of overbilling and phony equipment sales in which he sent false invoices to Signal Peak, which then paid the money to companies that were controlled by Price. Through two companies, C&A Trucking and C&T Repair, Boothe, Price and a third person identified as JC, collected more than $13 million. Those companies then forwarded the money to other companies controlled by Price.

