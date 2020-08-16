Many Billings business owners unaware of new requirement to provide paid sick leave

“Everything’s happened so quickly and the rules are so unclear and muddled that it’s a challenge for a small business trying to function with all the requirements,” Carpenter said.

Associated Employers is a membership-based organization that provides support for businesses, and during the nonprofit's last fiscal year from July 2019 to June 2020, about 48% of calls from the hotline were related to COVID-19, according to Bryan Peterson, vice president of human resource services with Associated Employers.

The association sends out information about law changes and other requirements to members, but it serves only a small fraction of businesses in Montana. Some businesses are finding out about requirements because they’re just now dealing with a specific issue. Some are focusing on surviving and haven't learned about changes to laws and regulations, Peterson said.

“A lot of business owners are just busy,” Peterson said. “There are so many smaller businesses in Montana with probably 20 employees or less, and those employers are in the day-to-day.”