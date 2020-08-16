Many Billings business owners unaware of new requirement to provide paid sick leave

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires certain employers to provide paid sick leave amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, some Billings businesses don’t know about it.
Enforced through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, requires private employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide them with paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. The act was signed into law in March and went into effect April 1. It sunsets Dec. 31.
However, this federal law still comes as a surprise to some small business owners in Billings.
Kalvin Tang, owner of JP Kitchen, didn’t know about the law until recently. His Billings-based Asian bistro closed down in July after one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant closed temporarily July 15, and closed for good July 25.
Kris Carpenter, owner of Joy of Living and Sanctuary Spa & Salon said that she’s aware of the law, but said she hasn’t had to pay the sick leave to her small number of employees yet. She said that it’s taking a little longer for business owners to learn about these newer regulations related to COVID-19 because there isn’t a lot of direct information provided.
Businesses are trying to navigate local, state and federal requirements related to COVID-19 all at once.
“Everything’s happened so quickly and the rules are so unclear and muddled that it’s a challenge for a small business trying to function with all the requirements,” Carpenter said.
Associated Employers is a membership-based organization that provides support for businesses, and during the nonprofit's last fiscal year from July 2019 to June 2020, about 48% of calls from the hotline were related to COVID-19, according to Bryan Peterson, vice president of human resource services with Associated Employers.
The association sends out information about law changes and other requirements to members, but it serves only a small fraction of businesses in Montana. Some businesses are finding out about requirements because they’re just now dealing with a specific issue. Some are focusing on surviving and haven't learned about changes to laws and regulations, Peterson said.
“A lot of business owners are just busy,” Peterson said. “There are so many smaller businesses in Montana with probably 20 employees or less, and those employers are in the day-to-day.”
The act provides employees two weeks, or up to 80 hours, of paid sick leave for reasons related to COVID-19, and provides up to 10 weeks of expanded family and medical leave. These reasons can pay an employee who has been advised to quarantine or who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is seeking a medical diagnosis. It also applies to employees who are caring for someone who is quarantined or caring for a child whose school or child care facility is unavailable due to COVID-19. Employees experiencing “any other substantially-similar condition specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services” are also included, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
An employee can receive up to an additional 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave if they are unable to work because they must care for a child whose day care or school is unavailable due to COVID-19.
The cost of paid sick leave can be high for a small business that doesn't ordinarily provide it. For that, there's help.
Employers who provide the paid leave "will be allowed refundable credits against the employer portion of social security taxes equal to 100% of the qualified sick leave wages paid by employers for each calendar quarter in adherence with the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act," according to a summary on the act from Associated Employers.
However, not every business has to provide sick leave to every employee. There are exemptions for small businesses that have fewer than 50 employees from providing paid leave to those who need to care for a child due to reasons related to COVID-19. It’s advised that business owners seek legal advice when deciding if they are exempt, according to Emily Jones, a Billings attorney that practices in employment law.
Jones said she, as well as other attorneys in Billings, provides free consultations to help employers with business issues.
“Even if you think you’re exempt based on the language of the act, it’s probably a good idea to talk to a lawyer to make sure you’re not getting yourself in any legal hot water,” Jones said.
Employers should document the reasoning behind their exemption and maintain it in the company’s records, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The DOL instructs businesses not to send any materials to them when seeking the small-business exemption. A questions and answers page can be found on the DOL's website.
While there isn’t any active enforcement, employees can file a complaint with the Montana and U.S. Departments of Labor if they don’t receive paid leave wages. The DOL will conduct an investigation and contact the employer.
Before the FFCRA, there was no federal requirement that employers offer workers paid sick leave. Only 11 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws requiring that eligible employees get paid time off to care for themselves or sick family members, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Montana is not one of them.
Almost 73% of workers in private industry have some level of paid sick leave, compared to the 91% of state and local government workers who receive the benefit, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Less than half of leisure, hospitality and food service employees have paid sick leave, compared to the 91% of workers in financial occupations.
