MasterLube announces changes in leadership as it Celebrates turning 40

On Feb. 16, 2021, MasterLube hit the 40-year mark since it quietly came to be in Billings on 24th Street West. It has since expanded to five locations across Billings and Laurel. It was 15 years ago that founder/owner Bill Simmons, feeling a need for change, stepped aside and promoted Craig Godfrey to president/CEO. Coinciding with turning 40 are changes in the leadership that Simmons feels will lead the company into the future.

Simmons and Godfrey decided that in conjunction with the 40th Anniversary they would elevate Zane Luhman, previously communications officer, to the role of president/CEO. Mike Cook, training and operations officer, and Jim Mourich as chief financial officer, round out the leadership team. Godfrey will assume the role of president emeritus and a member of the board of directors. Simmons remains the majority owner of MasterLube as well as chairman of the board.

