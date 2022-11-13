 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Matthew Smith joins Stahly Engineering

Smith.JPG

Smith

 Photo courtesy of Stahly Engineering

Matthew Smith, P.E., PMP has joined Stahly Engineering and Associates Billings office as a Senior Engineer in the Site Civil Department. Smith is originally from Roberts and graduated from Montana State University. He has over 20 years civil engineering experience in Montana, working in many communities and counties from Missoula to Glendive.

Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients.

