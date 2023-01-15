McGowan joins Stockman Insurance

Casey McGowan recently joined Stockman Insurance as sales coordinator. His responsibilities include collaborating with sales and services teams in creating and fostering a customer focused, solution driven, value-added sales culture in all 14 Stockman Insurance locations.

McGowan brings 25 years of insurance experience to the position, which includes management, marketing and business development. His background in sales will be an asset for Stockman Insurance as they continue to grow in the communities that they serve.

“Casey’s product knowledge and leadership skills, along with his strong Montana roots, make him the perfect choice to lead our sales team. We are very excited to have Casey join Stockman,” said KC Keith, Stockman Insurance vice president and general manager.

McGowan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from Montana State University in 1998. He obtained the coveted Commercial Insurance Counselor designation in 2006. He was a past board member of the Billings Chamber of Commerce and will continue to be active in the community participating in Stockman related events.

Stockman Insurance, an affiliate of Stockman Bank of Montana, is a full-service insurance agency offering most lines of insurance. Their mission is to become the preferred leader in agribusiness, commercial and personal insurance by serving their clients’ needs with personalized and professional customer service.

McGowan is located at the Stockman Insurance office at 1405 Grand Ave. He can be reached at 406-655-3976. Stockman Insurance, headquartered Miles City, has other offices located in Belgrade, Big Sky, Conrad, Glendive, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, Missoula, Richey, Stanford and Worden.