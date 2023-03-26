Melissa Thorson MS, LAC, LCPC was promoted to clinical director of Elysian Mental Health Foundation. Thorson is a certified counselor through the National Board for Certified Counselors, and a licensed clinical professional counselor and licensed addiction counselor in the state of Montana.

Thorson has over five years experience in trauma-informed counseling working with addiction, grief, trauma, depression, anxiety and other disorders. She uses Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) treatment in conjunction with person-centered, strength-based therapeutic modalities and works with adolescents, adults, couples, and families. When not working, she enjoys traveling the world, vegetarian cooking and spending time with her family.