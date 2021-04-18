Michelle Gams named Elite Member for 2021

Michelle (Shelly) Gams, with Retirement Solutions has qualified as an Elite member in 2021, which distinguishes her as one of the company’s leading retirement solutions professionals. Gams is being recognized for her work performance and exceptional efforts to help individuals, families, and businesses in her community to assess their financial needs and identify solutions to meet these objectives.

Gams practice emphasizes retirement, income distribution and estate planning. She also holds the credentials, CLU, ChFC, CASL, RICP, and CFP. Gams can be reached at mgams@retire-solutions.com, 406-294-7527 or at www.shellygams.com.

Making the Elite list is one of New York Life’s most acclaimed company honors, which only a small percentage of agents achieve each year. Gams’ unwavering dedication to helping her clients lead a more fulfilling retirement is what propelled her to earn this impressive distinction. Gams is an agent with New York Life Insurance Co.

