Miss GiGi's Sweets to take over Heiko's Bakery, continue Billings legacy

“Heiko’s is kind of like Log Cabin and became a standard in Billings. You knew one or the other and you knew what the quality meant just behind that name,” Allen said. “I’m not just going to throw that away.”

And while businesses continue to struggle economically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen is optimistic in buying the new location. They've been able to keep overhead costs low while not sacrificing product quality, she said.

“One thing I’ve learned so far through this pandemic is people want their doughnuts,” Allen said. “That’s what got us through the lockdown. We offered delivery when the quarantine first went into effect.”

Heiko and Susan Kaas opened Heiko's Bakery in 2007 after they ran one for four years in Washington. When their son was born, they decided to move back to Billings. The business is known for making baked goods the old-fashioned way by hand. It was Heiko Kaas’ calling, Susan Kaas said.

“He is just really good at what he does,” Kaas said. “We used to kid and say, ‘What makes yourself so different?’ And he would just say, ‘It’s just the love that I put into it.’ He really, truly liked what he did and I think that’s what made us so successful.”