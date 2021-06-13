 Skip to main content
Montague’s Jewelers, Paris Montana Mercantile team up in downtown Billings shop

Montague’s Jewelers and Paris Montana Mercantile of Red Lodge have teamed up to bring a new shopping experience to growing and vibrant downtown Billings. Now open at 120 N Broadway in the historic Babcock Building, the Billings boutique boasts a curated collection of Montague’s one-of-kind silver, agate, Yogo sapphires and turquoise pieces.

Paris Montana Mercantile featuring Montague’s Jewelers is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Montague's Jewelers headquartered at 2810 2nd Avenue North. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Paris Montana Mercantile's flagship store is located at 19 S Broadway in Red Lodge Summer store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

For more information, contact Heidi Martincic, Paris Montana Mercantile, 406-445-3227.

