Montana Alzheimer's Association adds Cynthia Martin to board

The Montana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has named Cyndy Martin to its board.

Ten years ago, Cyndy’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s, passed away. Of her passion for the cause and her desire to serve on the board, Cyndy explained “We lived 550 miles apart — so when the symptoms became noticeable I was supposed to make decisions and my resources then were limited. I learned the hard way about effective communication with her and the importance of being a strong patient advocate. Now, I want to share what I learned and work to help others feel more supported and educated in their journeys with the disease.” In addition to serving on the board, Cyndy also plans to become a volunteer educator to share educational resources directly with her community.

Cyndy has many years of experience and education in the medical field. “In my RN career I have been fortunate to build on my leadership and communication skills,” Cyndy explains. Her career has taken her through many roles: Public Health Nurse, School Nurse, Visiting Nurse, and supervisor. She currently works Per Diem at Billings Clinic in the Coding Resources Dept as a Clinical Coding Specialist focusing on providing education to staff and doctors.

“My personal goals are to continue to strive to exceed expectations in my current position, to continue to pursue lifelong learning, and to collaborate with others in the Alzheimer’s Association, which really has a special place in my heart,” Cyndy states. “My question to myself now is, ‘How can I help?’”

“We are very excited to welcome Cyndy to the board,” says Montana Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director Jami Funyak. “We are looking forward to the passion and experience she will bring to her position.”

If you are interested in more information about any of the Alzheimer’s Association’s programs, events, and services, please reach out to its Montana office at 406.525.3053 or montana@alz.org