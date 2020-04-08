Montana businesses have tapped $500M from Paycheck Protection Program so far

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana banks have issued roughly $500 million in the paycheck protection loans to the small businesses since the federal program rolled out five days ago.

Interest in the newly created, $349-billion program has been high in Montana as businesses look for way retain employees, rather than sent them to the unemployment line. Businesses can receive federal loans to cover up to eight weeks of payroll and related overhead. The loans will be forgiven as long as 75% of the money borrowed is used to keep employees on payroll and the other 25% is spent other expenses like rent, mortgage interest and utility bills. Money spent outside of those restrictions has to be paid back at .5% interest.

The U.S. Treasury announced Tuesday that it was asking Congress to appropriate another $200 billion for PPP as state-level orders for people to stay at home shut down non-essential businesses. Roughly 90% of the United States is under state-level stay-at-home orders, according the U.S. Census Bureau.

In Montana, roughly 5,000 businesses had qualified for the PPP through Tuesday, at which point state-level numbers for the program were still available through the Small Business Administration. Those numbers have since been taken down.