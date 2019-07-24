The Montana Cable Telecommunications Association is calling it quits after 60 years of advocating for the industry.
The association, which formed in 1959, cited cable “cord cutters” and programming rate pressure as reasons for disbanding. Traditional cable customers have been leaving in droves as content streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime continue to gain viewers.
“We thank all those who have supported us through the years,” said Kristin Bekker, product developer at Nemont and president of MCTA’s board. “This is a sad day for us, but we will do our best individually as Montana companies to keep the spirit of MCTA alive and to work together on important state issues as best as we can.”
MCTA has served Montana cable operators for decades as their voice and representative on state cable and communications issues in Helena, and to provide legislative, educational and social opportunities for members.
Secretary/Treasurer Tom Glendenning, who has been involved with the MCTA since 1979, will continue while winding up the corporate matters of the association.
“While this is a day we never hoped would come for MCTA, I have all of the confidence in the world in our members to give Montanans the broadband and communications services they demand and deserve and to make their voices heard in our capital,” he said.