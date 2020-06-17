Montana coal production down 3.3 million tons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana coal production is down 3.3 million tons compared to a year earlier, according to federal energy data.

It’s been a challenging 12 months for Montana coal, staring with the closure of two coal-fired generating units at the Colstrip Power Plant and ending with furloughs at the state’s largest mines as demand for coal slumped during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the first week of June, coal mines in Montana had produced 32.8 million tons during the previous 12 months. During the same time span a year earlier, production was 36.1 million, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The big events in Montana coal’s economic contraction include the closure of Colstrip Units 1 and 2 in early January. Owners Talen Energy, of Pennsylvania and Puget Sound Energy of Washington declared the units uneconomical in June 2019, saying they would close for good in six months. Electricity generated with natural gas or renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, have become more affordable than coal power.

The power plant is fueled by Rosebud Mine, which is within walking distance of Colstrip. Mine owner Westmoreland Coal Company also went bankrupt in 2019. Two units continue to operate at Colstrip.